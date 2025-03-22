Yuvraj Sandhu Shines in Macau's International Series

Yuvraj Sandhu showcased an impressive performance by securing a spot in the top-10 with a 4-under 67 at the International Series in Macau. Sandhu's consistent gameplay, including two birdies on each nine and a single bogey, places him at 9-under overall.

In the Indian contingent, Sandhu holds the lead, with Gaganjeet Bhullar trailing at 2-under and Anirban Lahiri at 1-under. Notably, Patrick Reed and Carlos Ortiz share the top leaderboard position at 16-under, followed closely by Dominic Foos and Jason Kokrak.

The competition remains fierce, with Australia's Lucas Herbert and Spain's Sergio Garcia in pursuit. The tournament offers top players the chance to secure a spot in the upcoming Open Championship, promising an exciting finale.

(With inputs from agencies.)