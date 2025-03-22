Shubhankar Sharma Finishes Strong at Porsche Singapore Classic Despite Challenges

Shubhankar Sharma concluded his round with an astounding eagle, placing him tied for 38th at the Porsche Singapore Classic. Fellow Indian golfer Veer Ahlawat did not make the cut, as the tournament was shortened to three days due to bad weather.

Sharma, after an opening round of 68, added a one-over-par 72 on the second day, which included three bogeys, a double bogey, and three birdies before ending with an eagle on the 18th at Laguna National Resort. He stands at four-under for two rounds.

American golfer Dan Erickson seized the lead after an impressive 64, leaving him at 11-under-par. The closely contested event has 25 players within four shots of Erickson's lead. Tom McKibbin initially led but dropped to 10-under, grouping him with other contenders.

(With inputs from agencies.)