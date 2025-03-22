Left Menu

Sanju Samson's Faith in Young Leadership Amidst IPL Challenges

Sanju Samson, sidelined by injury, trusts Riyan Parag to lead Rajasthan Royals in the IPL. The franchise bets on young talents like 13-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi under Rahul Dravid's guidance. With new IPL rules and team dynamics are changing, Samson remains optimistic about the Royals' future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 22-03-2025 19:11 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 19:11 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Sanju Samson will miss the first three matches of this IPL season due to a finger injury, but he remains optimistic, entrusting leadership of the Rajasthan Royals to Riyan Parag. Samson has faith in Parag's captaincy during his absence.

In a strategic move, the Royals are focusing on nurturing young talents, particularly 13-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who is under the guidance of head coach Rahul Dravid. Samson emphasized the importance of carefully developing Suryavanshi, considering his potential in cricket.

As the Royals adapt to new IPL rules, including the reintroduction of saliva on the ball and a second ball after the 10th over, Samson acknowledges the challenges posed by the Hyderabad pitch but remains positive about the team's prospects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

