Kohli's Command: RCB Triumphs Over KKR in IPL Opener

Virat Kohli's unbeaten half-century and Phil Salt's explosive start propelled Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a seven-wicket victory over Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL opener. Krunal Pandya's crucial 3/29 disrupted KKR's momentum, leading to their below-par total of 174/8 despite Ajinkya Rahane's captaincy debut fifty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 22-03-2025 23:08 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 23:08 IST
Cricket Match
In a thrilling IPL opener, Virat Kohli's unbeaten half-century guided Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a decisive seven-wicket victory against Kolkata Knight Riders. The match, marked by Krunal Pandya's game-changing three-wicket haul, witnessed KKR faltering to a meagre 174/8.

Ajinkya Rahane's debut as KKR captain saw promise with a brisk fifty, but Krunal's pivotal 3/29 shattered their innings. Phil Salt's quickfire 31-ball 56, alongside Kohli's stellar performance, set RCB on a winning path, supported by a formidable 95-run opening stand.

The event, featuring a musical performance and Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan's introduction of Kohli, echoed with loyalty and admiration. Kohli's reply to the new generation was a testament to the ongoing impact of cricket's seasoned players.

(With inputs from agencies.)

