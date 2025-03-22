Left Menu

Virat Kohli and Phil Salt Propel Royal Challengers Bengaluru to Victory

Royal Challengers Bengaluru kicked off their IPL campaign with a significant win against Kolkata Knight Riders, thanks to key performances by Virat Kohli and Phil Salt. Star seamer Josh Hazlewood also played a pivotal role in the team's triumph. Bengaluru chased down 175 with ease, marking a strong start to the season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2025 23:26 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 23:26 IST
Virat Kohli and Phil Salt Propel Royal Challengers Bengaluru to Victory
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru commenced their latest IPL season with a triumphant start, securing a seven-wicket victory over Kolkata Knight Riders. Virat Kohli's unbeaten 59 was instrumental in chasing down a target of 175, ably supported by Phil Salt's aggressive 56, leading to a comfortable win.

Kohli's strategic partnership with Salt set the tone for RCB's successful chase, showcasing their synergy on the field. New skipper Rajat Patidar contributed with a solid 34, while Liam Livingstone sealed the win with an unbeaten 15. The victory marked Kohli's 400th Twenty20 match appearance.

Veteran bowler Josh Hazlewood, returning from injury, provided critical breakthroughs, reinforcing Bengaluru's dominance. Kolkata, under new captain Ajinkya Rahane, exhibited strong batting but ultimately fell short at 174-8. With Krunal Pandya's impactful bowling, Kolkata's pursuit of a monumental score was thwarted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

 United States
2
Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

 Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

 Global
4
U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025