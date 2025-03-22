Virat Kohli and Phil Salt Propel Royal Challengers Bengaluru to Victory

Royal Challengers Bengaluru commenced their latest IPL season with a triumphant start, securing a seven-wicket victory over Kolkata Knight Riders. Virat Kohli's unbeaten 59 was instrumental in chasing down a target of 175, ably supported by Phil Salt's aggressive 56, leading to a comfortable win.

Kohli's strategic partnership with Salt set the tone for RCB's successful chase, showcasing their synergy on the field. New skipper Rajat Patidar contributed with a solid 34, while Liam Livingstone sealed the win with an unbeaten 15. The victory marked Kohli's 400th Twenty20 match appearance.

Veteran bowler Josh Hazlewood, returning from injury, provided critical breakthroughs, reinforcing Bengaluru's dominance. Kolkata, under new captain Ajinkya Rahane, exhibited strong batting but ultimately fell short at 174-8. With Krunal Pandya's impactful bowling, Kolkata's pursuit of a monumental score was thwarted.

