Sabalenka and Osaka Shine at Miami Open Amidst Surprises

World number one Aryna Sabalenka advanced to the Miami Open's last 16 after Elena-Gabriela Ruse retired due to injury. Naomi Osaka made a strong comeback from a break, beating Hailey Baptiste, while Alexander Zverev and Coco Gauff also progressed. Several favorites, including Jack Draper, exited early.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2025 04:14 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 04:14 IST
Sabalenka and Osaka Shine at Miami Open Amidst Surprises
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

World number one Aryna Sabalenka progressed to the Miami Open's last 16 on Saturday after her opponent, Elena-Gabriela Ruse, withdrew due to a right thigh injury. The win came after Sabalenka's recent defeat in the Indian Wells final.

Naomi Osaka marked her return to competitive tennis with victory over Hailey Baptiste, setting up a meeting with Italian sixth seed Jasmine Paolini. Osaka, who took a 15-month hiatus, sees herself in better form than during her last Grand Slam win in 2021.

In the men's competition, top seed Alexander Zverev and third seed Coco Gauff comfortably won their respective matches. Jack Draper, however, was a surprise exit, as he fell to Czech player Jakub Mensik, leaving no Indian Wells semi-finalists in the men's draw at Miami.

(With inputs from agencies.)

