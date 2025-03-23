Left Menu

Thrills and Upsets at Miami Open as Top Players Advance

Aryna Sabalenka and Alexander Zverev progressed at the Miami Open, while Naomi Osaka showcased improved fitness. Meanwhile, surprises in both men's and women's matches included Jack Draper and Indian Wells stars exiting early. Rising talents like Ashlyn Krueger and Coleman Wong also captured attention with remarkable victories.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2025 09:04 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 09:04 IST
Aryna Sabalenka, the current world number one, moved into the last 16 at the Miami Open after her opponent, Elena-Gabriela Ruse, retired due to a thigh injury. Sabalenka will next face Danielle Collins, the defending Miami champion. Meanwhile, Alexander Zverev secured a win over Jacob Fearnley, reaching the third round.

Naomi Osaka, the former world number one, returned to action after a lengthy break, defeating Hailey Baptiste. Osaka stated her fitness is now better than it was in 2021. Coco Gauff and Zheng Qinwen also advanced with significant wins, while Ashlyn Krueger stunned Leylah Fernandez.

In the men's draw, Zverev's victory over Fearnley marked his 145th Masters 1000 win. Notable upsets included Jack Draper exiting early, while Hong Kong wildcard Coleman Wong defeated Ben Shelton. Reilly Opelka and others advanced, intensifying the competition for the title.

