Thrills and Upsets at Miami Open as Top Players Advance

Aryna Sabalenka, the current world number one, moved into the last 16 at the Miami Open after her opponent, Elena-Gabriela Ruse, retired due to a thigh injury. Sabalenka will next face Danielle Collins, the defending Miami champion. Meanwhile, Alexander Zverev secured a win over Jacob Fearnley, reaching the third round.

Naomi Osaka, the former world number one, returned to action after a lengthy break, defeating Hailey Baptiste. Osaka stated her fitness is now better than it was in 2021. Coco Gauff and Zheng Qinwen also advanced with significant wins, while Ashlyn Krueger stunned Leylah Fernandez.

In the men's draw, Zverev's victory over Fearnley marked his 145th Masters 1000 win. Notable upsets included Jack Draper exiting early, while Hong Kong wildcard Coleman Wong defeated Ben Shelton. Reilly Opelka and others advanced, intensifying the competition for the title.

