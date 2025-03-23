Left Menu

Oscar Piastri Dominates for Maiden Win at Chinese Grand Prix

Oscar Piastri clinched his first Chinese Grand Prix win, leading a McLaren one-two finish. Starting from pole, he outpaced teammate Lando Norris. Piastri now stands fourth in the rankings, while Norris encountered issues but secured second. Mercedes' George Russell completed the podium. Controversy surrounded Ferrari and Alpine post-race weight checks.

Updated: 23-03-2025 17:11 IST
Oscar Piastri
  • Country:
  • China

In a stellar performance at the Chinese Grand Prix, McLaren driver Oscar Piastri secured his first Formula 1 victory, expertly converting his pole position into a win. The Australian demonstrated a commanding drive, maintaining his lead unchallenged and completing a dream finish alongside teammate Lando Norris in McLaren's illustrious 50th one-two finish.

Piastri, whose win catapults him to fourth in the standings, described the victory as his most satisfying race yet. Meanwhile, Norris battled mechanical issues but managed to fend off competitors to claim the runner-up spot. 'Tough race,' Norris admitted, lauding Piastri's performance and cherishing the milestone achievement for McLaren.

Mercedes' George Russell achieved a career milestone with his second consecutive podium finish, while controversy arose as Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Alpine's Pierre Gasly faced potential disqualifications due to technical infringements. As the F1 circus shifts to Suzuka, the championship battle intensifies with intriguing rivalries forming.

