Mercedes-Benz Bolsters Innovation with Advanced Driving Tech in China

Mercedes-Benz announced the incorporation of a cutting-edge driving assistance system, created with Chinese technology firm Momenta, in nine forthcoming models this year. These models include the electric GLC SUV and the S-Class sedan, the company confirmed in a Thursday statement.

This development coincided with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz's official visit to China, where he experienced the advanced driving system firsthand aboard an S-Class sedan in Beijing.

Mercedes-Benz is leveraging its research and development capabilities in China to fuel global innovation, with promises to broaden its technology collaborations with Chinese firms, asserting its commitment to expanding its global footprint in advanced automobile technologies.

