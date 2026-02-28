Israel and US Launch 'Operation Roaring Lion' to Counter Iran Threat
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced a joint operation between Israel and the US aimed at countering the nuclear threat posed by Iran's regime. He commended President Trump for his leadership and called for unity among Iranian ethnic groups to seek freedom. Netanyahu urged Israelis to remain resilient.
- Country:
- Israel
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has announced a joint initiative with the United States aimed at neutralizing the nuclear threat from Iran's regime. Known as 'Operation Roaring Lion,' this move underscores a united front against a persistent adversary that Netanyahu claims has long incited violence against both Israel and the U.S.
In expressing gratitude for President Donald Trump's 'historic leadership,' Netanyahu reiterated that the regime in Iran has a longstanding history of violence against various nations, including its own citizens. He highlighted the ongoing danger of allowing such a regime to possess nuclear capabilities.
While the U.S. held two rounds of negotiations with Iran, these discussions failed to reach a conclusive agreement on halting Iran's nuclear ambitions. Netanyahu made a poignant call for all groups within Iran to overcome the existing oppressive regime, emphasizing that their struggle was against the oppressive regime rather than its people. The operation, he stressed, requires perseverance and unity from Israeli citizens.
- READ MORE ON:
- Israel
- US
- Operation Roaring Lion
- Iran
- nuclear threat
- Netanyahu
- Trump
- Ayatollah regime
- freedom
- unity
ALSO READ
Medvedev Criticizes Trump's Iran Tactics Amid Historical Insights
Modi gave guarantee to Donald Trump that every year India will buy US products worth Rs 9 lakh crore: Rahul at Barnala rally.
Trump Warns of Potential Casualties in Iran Operations
Trump Announces Major Combat Operations in Iran
Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says joint US campaign will let Iranians 'take their fate into their own hands,' reports AP.