Israel and US Launch 'Operation Roaring Lion' to Counter Iran Threat

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has announced a joint initiative with the United States aimed at neutralizing the nuclear threat from Iran's regime. Known as 'Operation Roaring Lion,' this move underscores a united front against a persistent adversary that Netanyahu claims has long incited violence against both Israel and the U.S.

In expressing gratitude for President Donald Trump's 'historic leadership,' Netanyahu reiterated that the regime in Iran has a longstanding history of violence against various nations, including its own citizens. He highlighted the ongoing danger of allowing such a regime to possess nuclear capabilities.

While the U.S. held two rounds of negotiations with Iran, these discussions failed to reach a conclusive agreement on halting Iran's nuclear ambitions. Netanyahu made a poignant call for all groups within Iran to overcome the existing oppressive regime, emphasizing that their struggle was against the oppressive regime rather than its people. The operation, he stressed, requires perseverance and unity from Israeli citizens.