Modi Criticizes Congress at AI Summit Amid Development Announcements in Ajmer
Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized the Congress during a rally in Ajmer, alleging its youth wing’s actions at the AI summit tarnished India's image. Modi accused Congress of being akin to the 'Muslim League-Maoist Congress' and detailed various development projects worth over Rs 16,600 crore in Rajasthan.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing a rally in Ajmer, lashed out at the Congress party over its youth wing's 'shirtless protest' during the AI summit, accusing the opposition of trying to defame India on a global stage.
Comparing the Congress to the 'Muslim League-Maoist Congress', Modi alleged that the party seeks every opportunity to tarnish the nation's image, arguing that their actions echo the divisive politics reminiscent of the Muslim League's past.
Modi's address in Ajmer also highlighted major development initiatives worth over Rs 16,600 crore, with a focus on enhancing infrastructure and modern connectivity in Rajasthan, marking a significant step towards the state's growth and investment potential.
