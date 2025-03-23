Left Menu

Epic Rivalry Renewed: MI vs CSK Clash at Chepauk

Former Australian cricketer Matthew Hayden hails the historic MI vs CSK fixture as a highlight of the IPL. With the return of veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin to CSK, the Chepauk match promises a gripping challenge. Both teams, five-time champions, face-off in a thrilling season opener.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2025 17:26 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 17:26 IST
Epic Rivalry Renewed: MI vs CSK Clash at Chepauk
Matthew Hayden (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Australian cricketer Matthew Hayden has lavished praise on the much-anticipated Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings encounter, labeling it a hallmark clash of the Indian Premier League. Speaking on Jio Hotstar, Hayden highlighted the storied rivalry between MI and CSK, emphasizing the potential impact of Ravichandran Ashwin's return to the CSK lineup at Chepauk Stadium in Chennai.

'It's such a captivating fixture with both teams having a rich shared history. The Chepauk venue has often been a fortress for CSK, much like Wankhede for Mumbai. Victory here would be pivotal,' said Hayden. 'CSK's formidable spin unit could be decisive, particularly with the reintegration of Ravichandran Ashwin.' Notably, Ashwin stepped away from international cricket on December 18, 2024.

The 38-year-old spinner, who debuted for CSK in 2009 and was instrumental in their 2010 and 2011 title wins, re-joins the franchise after stints with other IPL teams. As MI and CSK, both five-time titleholders, renew hostilities today at MA Chidambaram Stadium, cricket icons like MS Dhoni, who is close to a significant batting milestone, will lead their teams in pursuit of victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

 United States
2
Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

 Australia
3
E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

 Global
4
US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025