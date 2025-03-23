Epic Rivalry Renewed: MI vs CSK Clash at Chepauk

Former Australian cricketer Matthew Hayden has lavished praise on the much-anticipated Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings encounter, labeling it a hallmark clash of the Indian Premier League. Speaking on Jio Hotstar, Hayden highlighted the storied rivalry between MI and CSK, emphasizing the potential impact of Ravichandran Ashwin's return to the CSK lineup at Chepauk Stadium in Chennai.

'It's such a captivating fixture with both teams having a rich shared history. The Chepauk venue has often been a fortress for CSK, much like Wankhede for Mumbai. Victory here would be pivotal,' said Hayden. 'CSK's formidable spin unit could be decisive, particularly with the reintegration of Ravichandran Ashwin.' Notably, Ashwin stepped away from international cricket on December 18, 2024.

The 38-year-old spinner, who debuted for CSK in 2009 and was instrumental in their 2010 and 2011 title wins, re-joins the franchise after stints with other IPL teams. As MI and CSK, both five-time titleholders, renew hostilities today at MA Chidambaram Stadium, cricket icons like MS Dhoni, who is close to a significant batting milestone, will lead their teams in pursuit of victory.

