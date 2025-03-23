Golden Triumphs: Ingebrigtsen and Tsegay Shine at World Indoor Championships

Jakob Ingebrigtsen celebrated a remarkable achievement by securing victories in both the men's 1,500m and 3,000m races at the World Indoor Athletics Championships held in Nanjing. His performance echoes the success of Ethiopian legend Haile Gebrselassie in 1999.

Ethiopia's Gudaf Tsegay set a new championship record in the women's 1,500m with a time of 3:54.86, securing the title ahead of fellow Ethiopian Diribe Welteji. Meanwhile, Devynne Charlton retained her women's 60m hurdles crown with a season-best performance of 7.72 seconds.

In other notable performances, American Claire Bryant secured gold in the women's long jump, and Australian Nicola Olyslagers successfully defended her title in the women's high jump. Sander Skotheim of Norway claimed the men's heptathlon gold, while American Josh Hoey and South Africa's Prudence Sekgodiso triumphed in the men's and women's 800m races, respectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)