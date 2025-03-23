Golden Triumphs: Ingebrigtsen and Tsegay Shine at World Indoor Championships
Jakob Ingebrigtsen secured a double victory by winning the men's 1,500m and 3,000m titles at the World Indoor Athletics Championships in Nanjing. Gudaf Tsegay set a record in the women's 1,500m, while Devynne Charlton retained her women's 60m hurdles crown. Claire Bryant claimed gold in the women's long jump.
Jakob Ingebrigtsen celebrated a remarkable achievement by securing victories in both the men's 1,500m and 3,000m races at the World Indoor Athletics Championships held in Nanjing. His performance echoes the success of Ethiopian legend Haile Gebrselassie in 1999.
Ethiopia's Gudaf Tsegay set a new championship record in the women's 1,500m with a time of 3:54.86, securing the title ahead of fellow Ethiopian Diribe Welteji. Meanwhile, Devynne Charlton retained her women's 60m hurdles crown with a season-best performance of 7.72 seconds.
In other notable performances, American Claire Bryant secured gold in the women's long jump, and Australian Nicola Olyslagers successfully defended her title in the women's high jump. Sander Skotheim of Norway claimed the men's heptathlon gold, while American Josh Hoey and South Africa's Prudence Sekgodiso triumphed in the men's and women's 800m races, respectively.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Global Stars Align for World Para Athletics Grand Prix 2025 in New Delhi
India Prepares for 2025 World Para Athletics Grand Prix
Nitin Gupta Shatters National Record at Youth Athletics Championship
Vanessa Low Shines at World Para Athletics Grand Prix
India Shines at World Para Athletics Grand Prix 2025