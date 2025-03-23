Thrilling IPL Face-off: Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians

The Indian Premier League match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians played out with Mumbai posting a total score of 155 for 9 wickets in their 20 overs.

Opening setbacks saw captain Rohit Sharma out for zero, contributing to the team's early struggles. However, with Suryakumar Yadav leading the middle order, Mumbai Indians managed to build momentum.

Chennai's key bowler, Noor Ahmad, was instrumental with a stellar four-wicket haul, making a significant impact on the game's outcome.

(With inputs from agencies.)