Unnerving Upsets at Khelo India Para Games as Paralympic Stars Denied Gold

Day 3 of the Khelo India Para Games 2025 saw unexpected results at the shooting range. Paralympians Rubina Francis and Swaroop Mahavir Unhalkar missed out on gold in their respective events. New talents like Sumedha Pathak and Sagar Balasaheb Katale outshined seasoned athletes, earning them top honors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2025 23:00 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 23:00 IST
Rubina Francis (Photo: SAI Media). Image Credit: ANI
Day 3 of the Khelo India Para Games 2025 delivered surprising outcomes in the shooting events at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range. Paralympic gold hopefuls Rubina Francis and Swaroop Mahavir Unhalkar were bested by new challengers, breaking their winning streaks.

Rubina Francis, a Paralympic bronze medalist in Paris 2024, was narrowly defeated by Uttar Pradesh's Sumedha Pathak in the women's 10m air pistol SH1 event. Sumedha won the gold with an impressive score of 237.5, while Rubina settled for silver.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra's Sagar Balasaheb Katale upset compatriot Swaroop Mahavir Unhalkar in the mixed 10m air rifle prone SH1 event. Katale's victory at 251.3 points signaled a new rivalry in the para-shooting domain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

