Shocks and Triumphs: Eala and Swiatek Shine at Miami Open

The Miami Open witnessed stunning upsets and thrilling matches as Filipino wildcard Alexandra Eala ousted fifth-seed Madison Keys in the third round. The 19-year-old Eala, who already claimed a Grand Slam victor as her scalp, continues her remarkable run against upcoming opponent Paula Badosa.

Iga Swiatek, the Polish sensation, comfortably advanced to the last 16, making history in WTA 1000 events with her 25th consecutive appearance. Swiatek demonstrated resilience and confidence, overcoming Elise Mertens in a straight-sets victory and solidifying her dominance on the court.

In addition to the women's excitement, the men's draw saw Grigor Dimitrov defeat Russian Karen Khachanov, setting up an intriguing clash ahead. Meanwhile, American Sebastian Korda posted a significant win over Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas. Tennis enthusiasts eagerly await Novak Djokovic's potential record-breaking match against Camilo Ugo Carabelli.

(With inputs from agencies.)