Left Menu

Shocks and Triumphs: Eala and Swiatek Shine at Miami Open

At the Miami Open, Filipino wildcard Alexandra Eala stunned Madison Keys, while Grigor Dimitrov advanced to the fourth round. Iga Swiatek reached the last 16, maintaining her impressive streak in WTA 1000 events, with a commanding win over Elise Mertens. Key battles continue for top players.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2025 01:56 IST | Created: 24-03-2025 01:56 IST
Shocks and Triumphs: Eala and Swiatek Shine at Miami Open
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Miami Open witnessed stunning upsets and thrilling matches as Filipino wildcard Alexandra Eala ousted fifth-seed Madison Keys in the third round. The 19-year-old Eala, who already claimed a Grand Slam victor as her scalp, continues her remarkable run against upcoming opponent Paula Badosa.

Iga Swiatek, the Polish sensation, comfortably advanced to the last 16, making history in WTA 1000 events with her 25th consecutive appearance. Swiatek demonstrated resilience and confidence, overcoming Elise Mertens in a straight-sets victory and solidifying her dominance on the court.

In addition to the women's excitement, the men's draw saw Grigor Dimitrov defeat Russian Karen Khachanov, setting up an intriguing clash ahead. Meanwhile, American Sebastian Korda posted a significant win over Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas. Tennis enthusiasts eagerly await Novak Djokovic's potential record-breaking match against Camilo Ugo Carabelli.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Love and Victory: Rikke Madsen's Emotional Return

Love and Victory: Rikke Madsen's Emotional Return

 Global
2
Istanbul Mayor Imamoglu Faces Charges Amid Political Tensions

Istanbul Mayor Imamoglu Faces Charges Amid Political Tensions

 Turkey
3
Australia's Budget Boost: Relief for Energy Bills Ahead of Tight Election

Australia's Budget Boost: Relief for Energy Bills Ahead of Tight Election

 Global
4
Canada Triumphs on Day One of SailGP in San Francisco Bay

Canada Triumphs on Day One of SailGP in San Francisco Bay

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025