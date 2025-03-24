Germany's High-Press Drama: 3-Goal Lead Squandered Against Italy in Nations League Thriller

In a Nations League showdown, Germany and Italy drew 3-3 on Sunday, but Germany edged into the last four with a 5-4 aggregate win.

Germany's first-half blitz saw them scoring three times, overpowering Italy in an attacking display reminiscent of their 2014 World Cup heights. Kimmich's penalty and assists set the tone.

However, Italy capitalized on German errors in the second half to even the score. Coach Julian Nagelsmann highlighted the critical insights this match offers for Germany's future as they prepare for their semi-final clash in June.

