Germany blew a three-goal lead but managed a nerve-wracking 5-4 aggregate victory over Italy, securing a spot in the Nations League semi-finals against Portugal. The thrilling 3-3 draw saw Germany's dominance in the first half, aided by a quick-thinking ballboy, effectively neutralize Italy.

In one of their best halves since the 2014 World Cup, Germany's aggressive high-pressing game overwhelmed Italy, with Joshua Kimmich and rookie ball boy Noel Urbaniack playing pivotal roles. Despite the hosts taking a 3-0 lead into the break, their second-half performance faltered, allowing Italy to stage a comeback.

While Julian Nagelsmann praised the first-half display, he acknowledged the team's second-half struggles as Italy fought back. The match highlighted challenges but also pivotal learning moments for Germany's development as they now prepare for their semi-final encounter with Portugal.

