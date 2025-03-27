Left Menu

Lethal Lyon Crush Bayern's Hopes with Dominant Display

Olympique Lyonnais showcased their dominance in the Champions League, delivering a crushing 4-1 victory over Bayern Munich, completing a 6-1 aggregate win to advance to the semi-finals. Despite Bayern's attempts to rally, Lyon's precision and composure, exemplified by four second-half goals, sealed their passage.

Updated: 27-03-2025 01:23 IST
Olympique Lyonnais, renowned for their prowess in the Champions League, displayed phenomenal strength in a 4-1 victory over Bayern Munich on Wednesday, securing a 6-1 aggregate triumph to progress to the semi-finals. Their stellar second-half performance underscores Lyon's relentless pursuit of another title.

Bayern Munich initially sought to overturn the result by taking an aggressive stance from the outset. The German side managed to take an early lead when Klara Buhl netted a goal before halftime. Despite the initial setback, Lyon's determination saw them unleash a torrent of goals in the second half.

Lyon responded swiftly, with Melchie Dumornay scoring just after the break. Kadidiatou Diani proved instrumental in the attack, delivering key assists that contributed to Lyon's dominant scoreline. The French side's focus and execution ultimately overwhelmed Bayern, paving the way for a potential face-off against Arsenal or Real Madrid.

