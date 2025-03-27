From Grocery Aisles to Major League: Hayden Senger's Big Break

Hayden Senger's journey from grocery store aisles to Major League Baseball marked a significant milestone on Wednesday as he earned a call-up to the New York Mets' roster.

The 27-year-old, who was drafted by the Mets in 2018 and played for affiliate teams like the Brooklyn Cyclones, worked off-seasons at a grocery store to supplement his income. His perseverance paid off as Mets manager Carlos Mendoza informed him of his promotion.

Senger will serve as a backup catcher in the Mets' season opener against the Houston Astros, supporting Luis Torrens following Francisco Alvarez's recent hand injury.

