Left Menu

From Grocery Aisles to Major League: Hayden Senger's Big Break

After years in the minors and working at a grocery store in off-seasons, Hayden Senger has been called up to join the New York Mets' Major League roster. Drafted in 2018, Senger will serve as a backup catcher. His call-up is a milestone in his hard-fought career.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2025 03:44 IST | Created: 27-03-2025 03:44 IST
From Grocery Aisles to Major League: Hayden Senger's Big Break

Hayden Senger's journey from grocery store aisles to Major League Baseball marked a significant milestone on Wednesday as he earned a call-up to the New York Mets' roster.

The 27-year-old, who was drafted by the Mets in 2018 and played for affiliate teams like the Brooklyn Cyclones, worked off-seasons at a grocery store to supplement his income. His perseverance paid off as Mets manager Carlos Mendoza informed him of his promotion.

Senger will serve as a backup catcher in the Mets' season opener against the Houston Astros, supporting Luis Torrens following Francisco Alvarez's recent hand injury.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Huckabee's Nomination Sparks Diplomatic Controversy

Huckabee's Nomination Sparks Diplomatic Controversy

 United States
2
Defense Secretary Under Fire: Did Pete Hegseth Leak Sensitive War Plans?

Defense Secretary Under Fire: Did Pete Hegseth Leak Sensitive War Plans?

 Global
3
Governor Beshear Vetoes Controversial Abortion Bill in Kentucky

Governor Beshear Vetoes Controversial Abortion Bill in Kentucky

 United States
4
Paetongtarn Shinawatra Faces No-Confidence Vote: Testing Coalition's Strength

Paetongtarn Shinawatra Faces No-Confidence Vote: Testing Coalition's Strengt...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Logistics outsourcing enters new era with AI, simulation and process standardization

No hype, just data: AI for mammography proves its worth in clinics

Virtual reality in manufacturing education shows promise, but cost and access hold it back

FinTech and AI propel sustainable finance, but inequality still holds back inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025