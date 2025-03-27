Safeguarding Stars: Swiatek's Security Heightened at Miami Open

Iga Swiatek was granted additional security measures at the Miami Open following a verbal attack from a man who had previously sent her disturbing messages on social media. The incident was swiftly reported to the tournament organizer and the WTA, who responded by providing increased security.

This episode, highlighted first by BBC Sport, mirrors an earlier incident involving Emma Raducanu, underlining ongoing concerns about player safety. Swiatek assured that the situation did not disrupt her preparation, emphasizing the priority given to security at such events.

The WTA and the Miami Open reiterated their commitment to ensuring a secure environment for players and attendees, although they refrained from publicly sharing specific security protocols. A previous incident at the Dubai Championships also demonstrated the seriousness of such threats, with the ejection of a stalker from Raducanu's match.

(With inputs from agencies.)