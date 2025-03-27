Left Menu

Safeguarding Stars: Swiatek's Security Heightened at Miami Open

Iga Swiatek received enhanced security at the Miami Open after being targeted by a man who sent her harassing messages. This incident underscores the importance of player safety at international events, as emphasized by both Swiatek's team and the WTA, following a similar case involving Emma Raducanu.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Miamigardens | Updated: 27-03-2025 09:37 IST | Created: 27-03-2025 09:37 IST
Safeguarding Stars: Swiatek's Security Heightened at Miami Open
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Iga Swiatek was granted additional security measures at the Miami Open following a verbal attack from a man who had previously sent her disturbing messages on social media. The incident was swiftly reported to the tournament organizer and the WTA, who responded by providing increased security.

This episode, highlighted first by BBC Sport, mirrors an earlier incident involving Emma Raducanu, underlining ongoing concerns about player safety. Swiatek assured that the situation did not disrupt her preparation, emphasizing the priority given to security at such events.

The WTA and the Miami Open reiterated their commitment to ensuring a secure environment for players and attendees, although they refrained from publicly sharing specific security protocols. A previous incident at the Dubai Championships also demonstrated the seriousness of such threats, with the ejection of a stalker from Raducanu's match.

(With inputs from agencies.)

