Rajasthan Royals Under Fire: Former Cricketer Calls for Auction Strategy Revamp

Following a loss to Kolkata Knight Riders, former Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa suggests Rajasthan Royals reassess their auction strategy and bowling attack in IPL 2025. He emphasizes the impact of Jofra Archer's long hiatus on his form. RR aims to address issues before their next match against Chennai Super Kings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2025 12:53 IST | Created: 27-03-2025 12:53 IST
Team Rajasthan Royal (Photo: IPL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of a resounding defeat by Kolkata Knight Riders, former Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa has called for a strategic overhaul at Rajasthan Royals. Speaking exclusively on Jio Hotstar, Uthappa criticized the team's auction decisions, suggesting that their current reliance on a fragile bowling lineup is insufficient.

Uthappa pointed out that the Rajasthan Royals lean heavily on bowlers Sandeep Sharma and Jofra Archer, the latter of whom is returning from a significant injury break. Archer's ongoing recovery appears to have affected his performance, as he grapples with both physical and mental setbacks.

Despite recent setbacks, including losses to Royal Challengers Bengaluru and KKR, stand-in captain Riyan Parag remains optimistic, asserting that RR is committed to rectifying their errors before facing Chennai Super Kings in an upcoming fixture. The match will take place at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati, on March 30.

(With inputs from agencies.)

