Ruturaj Gaikwad Eager for Thrilling CSK Clash Against RCB Led by New Captain Rajat Patidar

Chennai Super Kings' captain Ruturaj Gaikwad is eager to face Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League 2025. Gaikwad is excited about playing against Virat Kohli and praised new RCB captain Rajat Patidar. CSK's second match will be held at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium on March 28.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2025 23:53 IST | Created: 27-03-2025 23:53 IST
CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad (Photo: @ChennaiIPL/X). Image Credit: ANI
As anticipation builds for the Indian Premier League 2025, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Ruturaj Gaikwad expressed his excitement for the upcoming match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). With Rajat Patidar stepping in as RCB's new captain, Gaikwad has extended his good wishes, noting their long-standing friendship and mutual respect.

Gaikwad highlighted the formidable nature of RCB, citing Virat Kohli's consistent performance as a key factor that raises the stakes for the clash. The match, considered a significant event following the high-profile encounter with Mumbai Indians, is eagerly awaited by fans and players alike.

The face-off between CSK and RCB is set for March 28 at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium. Both teams are coming into the game with strong line-ups and impressive performances, with RCB showcasing their prowess by defeating Kolkata Knight Riders decisively in their opening match this season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

