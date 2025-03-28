Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NBA abandons All-Star tourney format

It's unclear what next year's NBA All-Star Game will look like, but commissioner Adam Silver said the league is "a bit back to the drawing board" as it moves away from the three-game mini-tournament that was implemented this season. Speaking to reporters on Thursday following a board of governors meeting, Silver said the league will look for ways to improve the midseason event, which this year drew 4.7 million viewers across TNT platforms - down 13 percent from last year. The only NBA All-Star Game with fewer viewers came in 2023, with 4.6 million.

Sparks to retire Candace Parker's jersey on June 29

The Los Angeles Sparks will retire two-time WNBA MVP Candace Parker's No. 3 jersey on June 29, the team announced Thursday. The Sparks will play Parker's hometown Chicago Sky on that day.

NBA roundup: LeBron James' buzzer-beater lifts Lakers past Pacers

LeBron James tipped in the game-winning layup as time expired, giving the Los Angeles Lakers a 120-119 victory over the Indiana Pacers in Indianapolis on Wednesday. James, who didn't connect on a field goal until the fourth quarter, finished with 13 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists as the Lakers (44-28) snapped a three-game losing streak.

MLB.tv whiffs with early-inning error on Opening Day

MLB.tv subscribers looking forward to watching some Opening Day baseball took to social media Thursday afternoon to express their outrage at the app's outage. Problems reportedly began during the streaming of the day's two earliest games -- the Milwaukee Brewers at the New York Yankees and the Baltimore Orioles at the Toronto Blue Jays -- with the games cutting off. Nine more games started in the 4 p.m. ET hour, and viewers were met with an error message that instructed them to try again later.

Figure skating-Champion Malinin leads after stellar short program

Defending champion Ilia Malinin pulled off the best performance of his career to take the lead after a stunning short program at the World Figure Skating Championships in Boston on Thursday. American Malinin, undefeated this season, performed a historic six quadruple jumps in his free skate routine in winning last year, the first man to do so with a quad Axel.

NHL fines Bruins rookie D Michael Callahan maximum for crosschecking

The NHL has fined Boston Bruins rookie defenseman Michael Callahan $2,018.23 for crosschecking Anaheim forward Jansen Harkins during the Ducks' 6-2 home victory on Wednesday. The fine, announced Thursday by the NHL's Department of Player Safety, is the maximum allowable under the collective bargaining agreement with the players' union. The money goes to the Players' Emergency Assistance Fund.

Rockies add free-agent OF Mickey Moniak to Opening Day roster

The Colorado Rockies signed former No. 1 overall draft pick Mickey Moniak to a one-year deal on Thursday and added the outfielder to their Opening Day roster. Moniak, 26, was released by the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday following 2 1/2 seasons with the club.

Alpine skiing-Shiffrin ends season with 101st World Cup win

Mikaela Shiffrin wrapped up her injury-marred season by winning the slalom at the Women's World Cup Finals in Sun Valley on Thursday for a record-extending 101st career World Cup win. Shiffrin was out of the running to defend her slalom World Cup title, which she has won eight times, after two months out recovering from a giant slalom fall in November, but the 30-year-old ended as she began the season.

Tennis-Djokovic reaches Miami Open semis, Sabalenka into final

Novak Djokovic is two wins away from capturing a 100th career title after beating Sebastian Korda 6-3 7-6(4) and world number one Aryna Sabalenka cruised into her first Miami Open final with a 6-2 6-2 victory over Jasmine Paolini on Thursday. Djokovic let out a triumphant roar after sending down an ace on match point as his former rival and now coach Andy Murray jumped out of his seat to do the same.

Tyler O'Neill extends record by hitting HR for sixth straight Opening Day

Baltimore Orioles outfielder Tyler O'Neill hit a three-run homer in the third inning on Thursday to extend his major league record of homering on Opening Day to six in a row. O'Neill's blast to right field came against right-hander Jose Berrios of the Toronto Blue Jays and gave Baltimore a 5-0 lead.

