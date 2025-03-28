Tennis Showdown: PTPA's Call for Change against Governing Bodies

The Professional Tennis Players' Association (PTPA) has launched a class-action lawsuit against the governing bodies of tennis, accusing them of indulging in anti-competitive practices and neglecting player welfare.

According to Alex Inglot, a former European player representative at the ATP, the move by the PTPA stems from a long-standing frustration over lack of serious representation at the top.

The lawsuit, filed in New York, London, and Brussels, underscores the need for reform concerning arduous schedules and flawed ranking systems. The PTPA warns that transformative dialogue is essential, though it stops short of proposing a revised governance model.

