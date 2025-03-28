Left Menu

Tennis Showdown: PTPA's Call for Change against Governing Bodies

The PTPA, founded by Novak Djokovic and Vasek Pospisil, launched a class-action lawsuit against tennis' governing bodies citing anti-competitive practices and disregard for player welfare. The lawsuit aims to initiate serious negotiations rather than a trial. Challenges include tennis schedule, ranking systems, and poor representation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-03-2025 22:07 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 22:07 IST
The Professional Tennis Players' Association (PTPA) has launched a class-action lawsuit against the governing bodies of tennis, accusing them of indulging in anti-competitive practices and neglecting player welfare.

According to Alex Inglot, a former European player representative at the ATP, the move by the PTPA stems from a long-standing frustration over lack of serious representation at the top.

The lawsuit, filed in New York, London, and Brussels, underscores the need for reform concerning arduous schedules and flawed ranking systems. The PTPA warns that transformative dialogue is essential, though it stops short of proposing a revised governance model.

(With inputs from agencies.)

