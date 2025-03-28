Manisha Bhanwala's Golden Victory: A New Milestone in Indian Wrestling

Indian wrestler Manisha Bhanwala has claimed India's first gold medal at the Asian Championships since 2021, edging out Korea's Ok J Kim with a nail-biting 8-7 victory. Her win marks a significant milestone in Indian wrestling.

Bhanwala's journey to the top was marked by a series of impressive victories, including a technical superiority win against Kazakhstan's Tynys Dubek and a dominating pin over Korea's Hanbit Lee. Despite trailing 2-7 in the final, she made a thrilling comeback, scoring six consecutive points to secure the gold.

Antim Panghal, another promising Indian wrestler, secured a bronze medal. Although her performance at the Paris Olympics was disappointing, she showed resilience in this championship, defeating China's Jin Zhang in the quarterfinals. Overall, Indian wrestlers have secured one gold, one silver, and six bronze medals in the tournament, showcasing their prowess on the international stage.

