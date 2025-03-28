World 10K Bengaluru 2025: A Running Spectacle Unveiled

The 17th edition of the World 10K Bengaluru promises to be a grand spectacle as it returns with over 30,000 participants. Scheduled for April 27, 2025, the World Athletics Gold Label Road Race, featuring a prize fund of USD 210,000, has seen registrations exceed expectations.

Highlighting the event is Joshua Kiprui Cheptegei, the world record holder in 5000m and 10,000m, returning to Bengaluru after a 11-year absence. As he competes, defending Indian champions Kiran Matre and Sanjivani Jadhav are set to give a thrilling showdown, as the city buzzes with excitement.

Participants will benefit from early metro services on race day, facilitated by a public-private partnership. Amidst the celebration of fitness across Bengaluru, the event reaffirms itself as a core element of the city's spirit, encouraged further by supporters like hockey star Manpreet Singh and the partnership with ASICS.

(With inputs from agencies.)