World 10K Bengaluru 2025: A Running Spectacle Unveiled
The 17th World 10K Bengaluru is set to attract elite competitors and passionate runners, with more than 30,000 participants eager for the big race on April 27, 2025. Featuring Olympic champions and keen on community fitness, the event is set for an exciting day full of athletic achievements.
The 17th edition of the World 10K Bengaluru promises to be a grand spectacle as it returns with over 30,000 participants. Scheduled for April 27, 2025, the World Athletics Gold Label Road Race, featuring a prize fund of USD 210,000, has seen registrations exceed expectations.
Highlighting the event is Joshua Kiprui Cheptegei, the world record holder in 5000m and 10,000m, returning to Bengaluru after a 11-year absence. As he competes, defending Indian champions Kiran Matre and Sanjivani Jadhav are set to give a thrilling showdown, as the city buzzes with excitement.
Participants will benefit from early metro services on race day, facilitated by a public-private partnership. Amidst the celebration of fitness across Bengaluru, the event reaffirms itself as a core element of the city's spirit, encouraged further by supporters like hockey star Manpreet Singh and the partnership with ASICS.
