Brazil Sacks Dorival Jr After Crushing Defeat

Brazil's football team dismisses head coach Dorival Jr following a 4-1 defeat by Argentina in a World Cup qualifier. Appointed in January 2024, Dorival Jr served after two interim coaches when Brazil failed to secure Carlo Ancelotti from Real Madrid.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-03-2025 02:16 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 02:16 IST
In a dramatic turn of events, Brazil's football confederation (CBF) announced on Friday the dismissal of head coach Dorival Jr. This decision follows a devastating 4-1 loss against Argentina, a result that shook the confidence of the five-time world champions.

Dorival Jr, 62, took the helm in January 2024 after the Brazilian FA's year-long struggle to appoint a permanent coach. Two caretaker managers filled the gap as efforts to recruit Italian football maestro Carlo Ancelotti from Real Madrid were unsuccessful.

The shocking defeat in Buenos Aires marks a significant setback for Brazil, highlighting ongoing challenges within the team's leadership as they aim to secure their place in the World Cup.

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

