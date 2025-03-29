Brazil Sacks Dorival Jr After Crushing Defeat

In a dramatic turn of events, Brazil's football confederation (CBF) announced on Friday the dismissal of head coach Dorival Jr. This decision follows a devastating 4-1 loss against Argentina, a result that shook the confidence of the five-time world champions.

Dorival Jr, 62, took the helm in January 2024 after the Brazilian FA's year-long struggle to appoint a permanent coach. Two caretaker managers filled the gap as efforts to recruit Italian football maestro Carlo Ancelotti from Real Madrid were unsuccessful.

The shocking defeat in Buenos Aires marks a significant setback for Brazil, highlighting ongoing challenges within the team's leadership as they aim to secure their place in the World Cup.

(With inputs from agencies.)