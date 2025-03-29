Brazil Sacks Dorival Jr After Crushing Defeat
Brazil's football team dismisses head coach Dorival Jr following a 4-1 defeat by Argentina in a World Cup qualifier. Appointed in January 2024, Dorival Jr served after two interim coaches when Brazil failed to secure Carlo Ancelotti from Real Madrid.
In a dramatic turn of events, Brazil's football confederation (CBF) announced on Friday the dismissal of head coach Dorival Jr. This decision follows a devastating 4-1 loss against Argentina, a result that shook the confidence of the five-time world champions.
Dorival Jr, 62, took the helm in January 2024 after the Brazilian FA's year-long struggle to appoint a permanent coach. Two caretaker managers filled the gap as efforts to recruit Italian football maestro Carlo Ancelotti from Real Madrid were unsuccessful.
The shocking defeat in Buenos Aires marks a significant setback for Brazil, highlighting ongoing challenges within the team's leadership as they aim to secure their place in the World Cup.
