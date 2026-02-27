Rinku Singh Returns to T20 World Cup Squad After Family Tragedy
Rinku Singh rejoins India's T20 World Cup team in Kolkata for a crucial match against the West Indies after his father's passing. The upcoming match will determine qualification for the semifinals. Previously a reserve player, Rinku has scored 24 runs in this tournament.
Rinku Singh is set to rejoin the Indian T20 World Cup squad in Kolkata on Saturday after a personal tragedy. The middle-order batter had returned home following the passing of his father, Khanchand Singh, due to cancer.
The upcoming match against the West Indies at Eden Gardens is crucial, with a win needed to progress to the semifinals alongside South Africa from Group 1. This makes the match essentially a 'virtual knockout'.
Rinku Singh has scored 24 runs in five innings so far in the tournament, which is his first World Cup appearance after being a reserve player in the 2024 edition. His father died at a hospital in Greater Noida after a long illness.
(With inputs from agencies.)
