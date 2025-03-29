Djokovic Set For 100th Title Triumph at Miami Open

Serbian tennis phenomenon Novak Djokovic is on the brink of a milestone, standing just one victory away from his 100th career singles title. This achievement comes after a commanding win against Grigor Dimitrov, with scores of 6-2, 6-3, securing him a spot in the Miami Open final.

Djokovic recovered swiftly after being broken in the opening game, dominating the match and conceding only a single set. The tennis star showcased masterful serving, delivering five aces and maintaining relentless pressure on Dimitrov throughout.

With an impressive 13-1 career record against Dimitrov and a legacy that includes 24 Grand Slam titles, Djokovic is favored to clinch the Miami Open title, potentially surpassing Andre Agassi's record at the Masters 1000 event.

