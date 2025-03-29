Left Menu

Djokovic Set For 100th Title Triumph at Miami Open

Novak Djokovic is poised to capture his 100th career singles title after defeating Grigor Dimitrov at the Miami Open. Djokovic will face either Taylor Fritz or Jakub Mensik in the final. Known for his impeccable record, Djokovic is expected to claim a seventh Miami Open crown, breaking his tie with Andre Agassi.

Serbian tennis phenomenon Novak Djokovic is on the brink of a milestone, standing just one victory away from his 100th career singles title. This achievement comes after a commanding win against Grigor Dimitrov, with scores of 6-2, 6-3, securing him a spot in the Miami Open final.

Djokovic recovered swiftly after being broken in the opening game, dominating the match and conceding only a single set. The tennis star showcased masterful serving, delivering five aces and maintaining relentless pressure on Dimitrov throughout.

With an impressive 13-1 career record against Dimitrov and a legacy that includes 24 Grand Slam titles, Djokovic is favored to clinch the Miami Open title, potentially surpassing Andre Agassi's record at the Masters 1000 event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

