Atletico Madrid's La Liga Hopes Dim after Espanyol Draw

Atletico Madrid's chances for the La Liga title dwindled after a 1-1 draw with Espanyol. They now sit six points behind Barcelona and three behind Real Madrid. Antoine Griezmann achieved a milestone with his 521st La Liga appearance, surpassing Lionel Messi's record.

Updated: 29-03-2025 23:02 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 23:02 IST
Atletico Madrid's La Liga Hopes Dim after Espanyol Draw
Atletico Madrid's pursuit of the La Liga title suffered a setback following a 1-1 draw against Espanyol on Saturday. The result leaves Diego Simeone's team trailing six points behind current leaders Barcelona and three behind Real Madrid.

The match followed Atletico's back-to-back league defeats to Getafe and Barcelona, compounded by Champions League losses to Madrid. The team initially took the lead with César Azpilicueta's first La Liga goal, but Espanyol equalized in the second half with a penalty.

Maintaining Espanyol's nine-game unbeaten streak at home, Atletico's title aspirations are now slimmer. Meanwhile, Antoine Griezmann set a new benchmark as the foreign player with the most La Liga appearances, surpassing Lionel Messi.

