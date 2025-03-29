Left Menu

Gujarat Titans Triumph with Commanding Win Over Mumbai Indians

Gujarat Titans secured a 36-run victory against Mumbai Indians in an IPL clash, with Sai Sudharsan leading the charge with 63 runs. Despite efforts from Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma, Mumbai fell short. Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna were instrumental in Gujarat's bowling success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 29-03-2025 23:40 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 23:40 IST
Gujarat Titans Triumph with Commanding Win Over Mumbai Indians
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive IPL encounter, Gujarat Titans showcased their mettle to claim a 36-run win over the Mumbai Indians. Opener B. Sai Sudharsan was the star of the match, delivering a powerful knock of 63 runs from 41 balls.

Batting first, Gujarat Titans set a formidable total of 196 for 8, with skipper Shubman Gill, Jos Buttler, and Sherfane Rutherford adding valuable runs. Mumbai Indians, in response, could only muster 160 for 6 in their allotted overs, with notable performances from Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma.

The Titans' bowling attack was led by the effective performances of Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna, while Hardik Pandya's return to the Mumbai side saw him take two wickets. The win highlights Gujarat's strength in the league.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

 Global
2
U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

 United States
3
Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture Take a Hit

Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture...

 United States
4
Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025