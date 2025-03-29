Gujarat Titans Triumph with Commanding Win Over Mumbai Indians

In a decisive IPL encounter, Gujarat Titans showcased their mettle to claim a 36-run win over the Mumbai Indians. Opener B. Sai Sudharsan was the star of the match, delivering a powerful knock of 63 runs from 41 balls.

Batting first, Gujarat Titans set a formidable total of 196 for 8, with skipper Shubman Gill, Jos Buttler, and Sherfane Rutherford adding valuable runs. Mumbai Indians, in response, could only muster 160 for 6 in their allotted overs, with notable performances from Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma.

The Titans' bowling attack was led by the effective performances of Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna, while Hardik Pandya's return to the Mumbai side saw him take two wickets. The win highlights Gujarat's strength in the league.

