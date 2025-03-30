Chock and Bates Dance to Historic World Title Hat-Trick
Americans Madison Chock and Evan Bates clinched their third consecutive world ice dance title at the World Figure Skating Championships. They performed a near-perfect routine to 'Take Five,' scoring 222.06 points. Canada took silver, and Britain bronze. Chock and Bates are now favorites for the next Olympics.
American ice dancers Madison Chock and Evan Bates have made history by becoming the first team in 28 years to secure three consecutive world titles at the World Figure Skating Championships.
Displaying extraordinary prowess, the pair captivated audiences with their refined performance to the jazz classic 'Take Five,' amassing a total of 222.06 points to clinch gold.
Looking ahead, Chock and Bates are now firmly positioned as frontrunners for the Milano-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, where they will chase their first Games ice dance medal.
