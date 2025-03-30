Left Menu

Sabalenka Triumphs in Miami: A Powerhouse Performance

Top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka defeated Jessica Pegula 7-5, 6-2 to win the Miami Open, marking her eighth WTA 1000 title. Utilizing her powerful forehand and strategic acumen, Sabalenka denied Pegula revenge and continued her dominance in their head-to-head match-ups, celebrating her win with a margarita in hand.

Aryna Sabalenka, the world's top-ranked tennis player, showcased her formidable skillset by overpowering American competitor Jessica Pegula 7-5, 6-2 to claim the Miami Open title on Saturday. Known for her aggressive forehand, Sabalenka secured her eighth WTA 1000 title with precision and poise.

Despite strong opposition, Sabalenka remained unfazed, clinching victory with a decisive backhand shot down the line. This win was particularly significant as it followed her narrow misses in Indian Wells and the Australian Open. Pegula, struggling to maintain momentum, found herself unable to counter Sabalenka's raw power, eventually yielding to the Belarusian's commanding play.

The victory marks a continuation of Sabalenka's dominance, having previously thwarted Pegula in Cincinnati and at the Flushing finale. The Belarusian expressed gratitude to her supporters and humorously acknowledged the challenging weather conditions, which briefly threatened to interrupt the championship match. Celebrating her win, Sabalenka enjoyed a margarita, reveling in yet another triumph in her storied career.

(With inputs from agencies.)

