Late Drama: Santiago Lopez Saves the Day for Rosario Central

In a thrilling Argentine Primera Division clash, Santiago Lopez scored in the 85th minute to secure a 2-2 draw for Rosario Central against River Plate. The match saw a series of goals and disallowed efforts, leaving Rosario in second place and River in third, as both teams continue their competitive campaigns.

Updated: 30-03-2025 07:58 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 07:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a captivating Argentine Primera Division match, Rosario Central and River Plate battled to a 2-2 draw on Saturday, thanks to a last-minute equalizer by Santiago Lopez. Rosario moved up to second place in Group B with 22 points, just two behind leaders Independiente.

River Plate, known for their unyielding form, managed to hold on for a draw but were left frustrated by missed opportunities. Franco Mastantuono expressed disappointment, highlighting their strong yet flawed performance.

The match was marked by a series of dramatic moments, with both teams trading goals and experiencing disallowed efforts, making it a thrilling encounter for fans of Argentine football.

