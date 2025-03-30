Late Drama: Santiago Lopez Saves the Day for Rosario Central
In a thrilling Argentine Primera Division clash, Santiago Lopez scored in the 85th minute to secure a 2-2 draw for Rosario Central against River Plate. The match saw a series of goals and disallowed efforts, leaving Rosario in second place and River in third, as both teams continue their competitive campaigns.
In a captivating Argentine Primera Division match, Rosario Central and River Plate battled to a 2-2 draw on Saturday, thanks to a last-minute equalizer by Santiago Lopez. Rosario moved up to second place in Group B with 22 points, just two behind leaders Independiente.
River Plate, known for their unyielding form, managed to hold on for a draw but were left frustrated by missed opportunities. Franco Mastantuono expressed disappointment, highlighting their strong yet flawed performance.
The match was marked by a series of dramatic moments, with both teams trading goals and experiencing disallowed efforts, making it a thrilling encounter for fans of Argentine football.
(With inputs from agencies.)
