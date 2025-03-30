Late Drama: Santiago Lopez Saves the Day for Rosario Central

In a captivating Argentine Primera Division match, Rosario Central and River Plate battled to a 2-2 draw on Saturday, thanks to a last-minute equalizer by Santiago Lopez. Rosario moved up to second place in Group B with 22 points, just two behind leaders Independiente.

River Plate, known for their unyielding form, managed to hold on for a draw but were left frustrated by missed opportunities. Franco Mastantuono expressed disappointment, highlighting their strong yet flawed performance.

The match was marked by a series of dramatic moments, with both teams trading goals and experiencing disallowed efforts, making it a thrilling encounter for fans of Argentine football.

