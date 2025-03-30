Prasidh Krishna's Fiery Spell Propels Gujarat Titans to Victory Over Mumbai Indians

After a decisive victory against Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, Gujarat Titans (GT) captain Shubman Gill lauded right-arm seamer Prasidh Krishna's outstanding performance. Krishna's four-over spell was economical and effective, taking two crucial wickets while conceding only 18 runs, garnering him the Player of the Match accolade.

At the post-match press conference, the 25-year-old Gill commended Krishna's impact during the ninth match of the IPL's 18th edition. 'He did an amazing job for us in a pressure situation, changing the game's momentum,' Gill remarked, noting Krishna's minimal run allowance during a pivotal phase of the chase.

The dynamic bowler's spell was pivotal as it came at a critical juncture when MI required 100 runs from nine overs. The match, highlighted by Krishna and Mohammad Siraj's fiery spells and Sai Sudharsan's half-century, concluded with GT securing a 36-run win. This victory bolstered their dominance against MI at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

(With inputs from agencies.)