Mumbai Indians' Batting Blues: Hardik Pandya Calls for Action

Hardik Pandya, captain of the Mumbai Indians, is urging his batsmen to improve after consecutive IPL defeats. Despite a star-studded lineup, Mumbai posted underwhelming scores against Chennai and Gujarat. Pandya stresses the importance of early stage responsibility to reverse their fortunes in the ongoing league.

Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya is maintaining composure but emphasizes the need for his batsmen to elevate their game following the team's second consecutive Indian Premier League (IPL) loss.

Despite a batting lineup featuring veteran Rohit Sharma and T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav, Mumbai delivered lackluster scores against Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans. Pandya insists that while it's not time to panic, batsmen must take responsibility soon.

Gujarat, led by Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan, set a compelling target with smart play, placing Mumbai on the back foot. Mumbai, currently ninth, is set to host Kolkata Knight Riders, looking to rebound from their recent setbacks.

