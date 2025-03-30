Sports Thrills: Record Breakers and Dramatic Finishes Rock the Weekend

In a surprising twist, the Memphis Grizzlies released coach Taylor Jenkins amid their playoff push, a decision deemed necessary by GM Zach Kleiman. Meanwhile, the Baltimore Orioles made a roster move, acquiring Cody Poteet from the Cubs.

On the baseball front, Max Scherzer's Toronto Blue Jays debut was unexpectedly brief due to lat soreness, while Aaron Judge led the Yankees in a historic home run fest against the Brewers.

From tennis to figure skating, the weekend was packed with stellar performances. Aryna Sabalenka captured the Miami Open crown, and Ilia Malinin stunned with his backflip at the figure skating championships. In golf, Min Woo Lee set a new record at the Houston Open.

(With inputs from agencies.)