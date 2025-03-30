Namdhari FC's Ninth Victory Stirs Up I-League Standings

Namdhari FC secured their ninth win in the current I-League by overcoming SC Bengaluru with a 2-1 victory on Sunday. The hosts entered halftime with a 1-0 advantage, thanks to Akashdeep Singh's goal in the 28th minute.

Francis Addo expanded Namdhari's lead in the 85th minute, ensuring their dominance, although Clarence Fernandes managed to pull one back for Bengaluru in the 90th minute, making it 2-1. Namdhari maintains sixth place in the I-League standings with 32 points from 21 matches.

Despite their efforts, SC Bengaluru remains in the relegation zone with 20 points. Both teams demonstrated moments of tactical prowess, but Namdhari capitalized on their opportunities more effectively, solidifying their position in the league.

(With inputs from agencies.)