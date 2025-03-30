Left Menu

Namdhari FC's Ninth Victory Stirs Up I-League Standings

Namdhari FC defeated SC Bengaluru 2-1, marking their ninth win in the I-League. Akashdeep Singh and Francis Addo scored for Namdhari, while Clarence Fernandes netted one for Bengaluru. Namdhari remains sixth in the league, while Bengaluru struggles in the relegation zone.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ludhiana | Updated: 30-03-2025 17:16 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 17:16 IST
Namdhari FC's Ninth Victory Stirs Up I-League Standings
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Namdhari FC secured their ninth win in the current I-League by overcoming SC Bengaluru with a 2-1 victory on Sunday. The hosts entered halftime with a 1-0 advantage, thanks to Akashdeep Singh's goal in the 28th minute.

Francis Addo expanded Namdhari's lead in the 85th minute, ensuring their dominance, although Clarence Fernandes managed to pull one back for Bengaluru in the 90th minute, making it 2-1. Namdhari maintains sixth place in the I-League standings with 32 points from 21 matches.

Despite their efforts, SC Bengaluru remains in the relegation zone with 20 points. Both teams demonstrated moments of tactical prowess, but Namdhari capitalized on their opportunities more effectively, solidifying their position in the league.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

 Australia
2
Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

 Global
3
University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answers

University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answ...

 United States
4
Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025