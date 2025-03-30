Left Menu

Rohit Sharma: Battling the Twilight of His Stellar Career

Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar expressed concern about Rohit Sharma's current form, suggesting the veteran is battling a professional downturn. As Sharma nears his 38th birthday, mounting pressure from recent IPL performances and international matches reflect a challenging phase in his illustrious journey.

Rohit Sharma (Photo: IPL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amidst the ongoing 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), former Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma is experiencing a challenging phase in his career, according to former India cricketer and commentator Sanjay Manjrekar. Manjrekar expressed that Rohit is at a crucial juncture, where daily motivation and rigorous training are necessary as his form wanes.

In the highly-anticipated IPL 'El Clasico' match, Rohit's struggle was apparent when Chennai Super Kings' fast bowler Khaleel Ahmed dismissed him for a duck. Further struggles were evident in Mumbai Indians' clash against Gujarat Titans, where Rohit was restricted to a mere eight runs. Manjrekar opined, "Rohit Sharma is clearly going through a phase. He's not the Rohit Sharma of, say, three to four years ago."

Rohit Sharma's dwindling form extends into international cricket, with a declining performance in Tests since the Bangladesh tour of India in September 2024. Despite India's Champions Trophy victory, consistent high scores eluded the veteran, with his standout performance being a 76-run knock against New Zealand. Mumbai Indians continue to grapple with challenges, including integrating new opening partner Ryan Rickelton. Manjrekar remains skeptical of MI's batting lineup efficacy.

