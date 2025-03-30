Zeeshan Ansari Dominates with Ball in Hand as Delhi Capitals Set a Solid Total
Delhi Capitals scored 166 for three in 16 overs against their opponents, with notable contributions from Faf du Plessis and Abhishek Porel. Zeeshan Ansari emerged as the star bowler, picking up crucial wickets and troubling the batsmen throughout the innings.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Visakhapatnam | Updated: 30-03-2025 18:49 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 18:49 IST
In a gripping match, Delhi Capitals set a competitive total of 166 for three in just 16 overs, largely due to key performances from their top-order batsmen.
Faf du Plessis and Abhishek Porel made significant contributions, compiling runs swiftly and setting a strong foundation for the team.
Zeeshan Ansari stole the spotlight with the ball, taking three critical wickets and ensuring his side stayed in control, despite the efforts of established bowlers like Mohammed Shami and Pat Cummins.
(With inputs from agencies.)
