Zeeshan Ansari Dominates with Ball in Hand as Delhi Capitals Set a Solid Total

In a gripping match, Delhi Capitals set a competitive total of 166 for three in just 16 overs, largely due to key performances from their top-order batsmen.

Faf du Plessis and Abhishek Porel made significant contributions, compiling runs swiftly and setting a strong foundation for the team.

Zeeshan Ansari stole the spotlight with the ball, taking three critical wickets and ensuring his side stayed in control, despite the efforts of established bowlers like Mohammed Shami and Pat Cummins.

