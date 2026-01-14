Left Menu

KL Rahul's Masterclass: A Strategic Middle-Order Finisher

Indian cricketer KL Rahul continues to excel in ODIs, hitting his eighth century against New Zealand in Rajkot. Coming to bat at precarious positions, Rahul accumulated a masterful 112* off 92 balls. His middle-order performance boasts a solid striking rate, strengthening India's innings and showcasing his finishing prowess.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2026 18:31 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 18:31 IST
KL Rahul's Masterclass: A Strategic Middle-Order Finisher
KL Rahul. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian middle-order batsman KL Rahul achieved his eighth ODI century in a thrilling encounter against New Zealand in Rajkot on Wednesday. His performance further cements his reputation as a pivotal accumulator and finisher for India in the middle order.

Taking the crease with India at 115 for three, Rahul crucially steadied the innings just as Virat Kohli departed after scoring 23. Rahul then produced a remarkable unbeaten 112 off 92 balls, decorated with 12 boundaries and a six, maintaining a strike rate of 121.74.

Analyzing his form since 2025, Rahul has adopted a faster batting pace towards the latter stages, particularly between overs 41-50. This phase has seen him score 283 runs at a blistering strike rate of 140.09, a figure that ranks him fourth globally. Against New Zealand, he has a particularly strong record, having accumulated 469 runs in 10 innings at an average of 93.8.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mumbai Cricket Association's New Initiatives to Boost Local Talent

Mumbai Cricket Association's New Initiatives to Boost Local Talent

 India
2
Musk Addresses Grok Concerns

Musk Addresses Grok Concerns

 Global
3
Lost Siblings Reunite with Family: A Tale of Emotional Awareness

Lost Siblings Reunite with Family: A Tale of Emotional Awareness

 India
4
Banking Boom: U.S. Giants See Profits Surge Amid Loan Growth

Banking Boom: U.S. Giants See Profits Surge Amid Loan Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Open education policies aren't enough to fix global schooling gaps

Regulatory gaps emerge as EU banks deploy AI under conflicting AML and AI rules

Generative AI opens Pandora’s box of deepfake and fraud risks

Climate crisis challenges core assumptions of modern urban planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026