KL Rahul's Masterclass: A Strategic Middle-Order Finisher

Indian middle-order batsman KL Rahul achieved his eighth ODI century in a thrilling encounter against New Zealand in Rajkot on Wednesday. His performance further cements his reputation as a pivotal accumulator and finisher for India in the middle order.

Taking the crease with India at 115 for three, Rahul crucially steadied the innings just as Virat Kohli departed after scoring 23. Rahul then produced a remarkable unbeaten 112 off 92 balls, decorated with 12 boundaries and a six, maintaining a strike rate of 121.74.

Analyzing his form since 2025, Rahul has adopted a faster batting pace towards the latter stages, particularly between overs 41-50. This phase has seen him score 283 runs at a blistering strike rate of 140.09, a figure that ranks him fourth globally. Against New Zealand, he has a particularly strong record, having accumulated 469 runs in 10 innings at an average of 93.8.

