Rising Stars Shine at WTT Star Contender Chennai 2025

In a stellar display of youthful talent, Korea's Oh Jun-Sung and Japan's Miwa Harimoto triumphed at the WTT Star Contender Chennai 2025, clinching the men's and women's singles titles respectively. The event marked significant milestones with thrilling performances that captivated spectators.

Highlighting the competition, local sensation Manav Thakkar made history by becoming the first Indian player to reach the men's singles semi-final at a WTT event. Although his journey ended with a semi-final loss to Thibault Poret, Thakkar's remarkable run brought him 210 WTT ranking points and a prize of USD 4,000.

Amidst a packed crowd at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Harimoto showcased her agility and strategic prowess, defeating her compatriot Honoka Hashimoto in an intense match. Jun-Sung also demonstrated resilience by overcoming a 2-3 deficit to clinch the men's title, bringing a riveting end to the competition.

