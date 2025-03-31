Left Menu

Newell's Triumph Over Boca: A Night of Goalkeeping Glory

Newell's Old Boys secured a 2-0 victory over Boca Juniors in the Argentine Primera Division Apertura. Keylor Navas was instrumental, saving a penalty and its rebound. Luciano Herrera and Luciano Lollo scored for Newell's, pushing Boca to second place in Group A standings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rosario | Updated: 31-03-2025 06:20 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 06:20 IST
Newell's Triumph Over Boca: A Night of Goalkeeping Glory
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Argentina

In a thrilling match in the Argentine Primera Division Apertura, Newell's Old Boys clinched a 2-0 victory against Boca Juniors. The home win at the Marcelo Bielsa stadium was marked by a heroic performance from goalkeeper Keylor Navas, who stopped a crucial penalty.

Newell's took an early lead when Luciano Herrera capitalized on a precise header from Carlos Gonzalez just five minutes into the game. The momentum continued with Luciano Lollo's header doubling their advantage by the half-time whistle, courtesy of Ever Banega's assist.

Boca Juniors saw their aspirations dimmed in the rain-drenched second half as Navas yet again came to the fore, denying Boca captain Edinson Cavani's penalty and saving the subsequent rebound. This keeps Newell's in the 11th spot, while Boca falls to second in Group A.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

 Australia
2
Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

 Global
3
University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answers

University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answ...

 United States
4
Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025