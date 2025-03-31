Newell's Triumph Over Boca: A Night of Goalkeeping Glory

In a thrilling match in the Argentine Primera Division Apertura, Newell's Old Boys clinched a 2-0 victory against Boca Juniors. The home win at the Marcelo Bielsa stadium was marked by a heroic performance from goalkeeper Keylor Navas, who stopped a crucial penalty.

Newell's took an early lead when Luciano Herrera capitalized on a precise header from Carlos Gonzalez just five minutes into the game. The momentum continued with Luciano Lollo's header doubling their advantage by the half-time whistle, courtesy of Ever Banega's assist.

Boca Juniors saw their aspirations dimmed in the rain-drenched second half as Navas yet again came to the fore, denying Boca captain Edinson Cavani's penalty and saving the subsequent rebound. This keeps Newell's in the 11th spot, while Boca falls to second in Group A.

(With inputs from agencies.)