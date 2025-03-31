Basketball Blunder: Marie Pardon's Unlikely Own Goal

In a rare occurrence on the basketball court, Marie Pardon, a Basket Landes point guard, committed an own goal during a French top-flight national league game on Sunday. Pardon, mistakenly believing the buzzer indicated the end of the second quarter against Tarbes, casually scored a two-pointer into her own basket.

The blunder occurred as the siren only marked the end of possession, leaving a couple of seconds on the clock and allowing Tarbes to lead 44-43 at halftime. Despite this, Pardon made significant contributions, scoring eight points and providing five assists, helping Basket Landes to secure a decisive 90-64 victory.

Addressing the incident, Pardon told local newspaper Sud Ouest, "It was a professional error on my part and I've apologised to my team-mates and the staff. It was vital for me to make amends. I was ashamed."

(With inputs from agencies.)