Bielefeld: The Giant Slayers of German Cup Clash

Arminia Bielefeld has emerged as a formidable contender in the German Cup, having defeated Union Berlin, SC Freiburg, and Werder Bremen, all Bundesliga teams, to reach the semi-finals, where they will face Bayer Leverkusen.

Bayer Leverkusen's manager, Xabi Alonso, acknowledged the challenge ahead, stating the importance of respecting Arminia's capabilities, given their impressive journey to the last four.

Despite recent setbacks in the UEFA Champions League and Bundesliga, Leverkusen is keen on defending their German Cup title, with Alonso expressing confidence in his team's readiness for the high-stakes encounter.

