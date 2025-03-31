Bengaluru FC and Jamshedpur FC Seal ISL Semi-Final Spots with Dominant Performances
Bengaluru FC and Jamshedpur FC triumphed in the ISL 2024-25 playoffs knockout fixtures, securing semi-final spots. Bengaluru overwhelmed Mumbai City FC 5-0, while Jamshedpur showcased defensive resilience against NorthEast United FC. Record-breaking feats and standout performances highlighted the fixtures as both teams advance in the prestigious tournament.
Bengaluru FC and Jamshedpur FC have advanced to the semi-finals of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 playoffs following impressive victories in the knockout stage. Bengaluru delivered a stunning 5-0 win against Mumbai City FC, marking the largest margin of victory in ISL playoffs history.
Bengaluru's victory was bolstered by remarkable records, with Sunil Chhetri becoming the first player to score over 10 goals against Mumbai City FC. Meanwhile, Jamshedpur demonstrated exceptional defensive strategy, overcoming a challenging NorthEast United FC with a tenacious display.
Jamshedpur FC's defensive stands were highlighted by making the most clearances in a single ISL game, further complemented by their efficacy in set-pieces. These pivotal performances propel both teams forward, as they gear up for the semi-finals of this highly competitive tournament.
