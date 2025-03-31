Left Menu

Bengaluru FC and Jamshedpur FC Seal ISL Semi-Final Spots with Dominant Performances

Bengaluru FC and Jamshedpur FC triumphed in the ISL 2024-25 playoffs knockout fixtures, securing semi-final spots. Bengaluru overwhelmed Mumbai City FC 5-0, while Jamshedpur showcased defensive resilience against NorthEast United FC. Record-breaking feats and standout performances highlighted the fixtures as both teams advance in the prestigious tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2025 20:05 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 20:05 IST
Bengaluru FC and Jamshedpur FC Seal ISL Semi-Final Spots with Dominant Performances
Team JFC (Photo: ISL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bengaluru FC and Jamshedpur FC have advanced to the semi-finals of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 playoffs following impressive victories in the knockout stage. Bengaluru delivered a stunning 5-0 win against Mumbai City FC, marking the largest margin of victory in ISL playoffs history.

Bengaluru's victory was bolstered by remarkable records, with Sunil Chhetri becoming the first player to score over 10 goals against Mumbai City FC. Meanwhile, Jamshedpur demonstrated exceptional defensive strategy, overcoming a challenging NorthEast United FC with a tenacious display.

Jamshedpur FC's defensive stands were highlighted by making the most clearances in a single ISL game, further complemented by their efficacy in set-pieces. These pivotal performances propel both teams forward, as they gear up for the semi-finals of this highly competitive tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025