Continental Clasico Heats Up: USA vs. Canada Soccer Showdown

The U.S. women's national soccer team will face Canada in the Continental Clasico in Washington, D.C., on July 2. This game marks the 67th meeting between the teams, offering U.S. coach Emma Hayes and Canada's Casey Stoney a chance to evaluate their rosters amid political tensions between the countries.

The United States women's national soccer team, currently top-ranked globally, is set to clash with long-standing rivals Canada in Washington, D.C., for the Continental Clasico on July 2. The U.S., who bested Canada in last year's penalty shootouts at both the CONCACAF W Gold Cup semi-final and the SheBelieves Cup, are eager to maintain their competitive edge.

This match marks the 67th encounter between these two powerhouse teams. "We'll have a comprehensive look at our roster during this three-match window, enabling us to determine our best starting lineup," said U.S. coach Emma Hayes. In late June, the U.S. will also confront Ireland in a series of friendlies, concluding their preparatory matches before facing Canada.

Casey Stoney, former England captain now at the helm of the Canada team, aims to solidify her coaching authority amidst the fall-out from a previous drone scandal. July's match at Audi Field, close to the White House, is set against a backdrop of simmering political tensions after recent U.S. tariffs imposed on Canada.

