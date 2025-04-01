Left Menu

Chelsea FC's Financial Turnaround: From Loss to Profit

Chelsea recorded a pre-tax profit of 128.4 million pounds for the year ending in June, attributed to the repositioning of their women's team and the sale of player registrations. Despite a fall in revenue, the club turned a previous loss into a profit under the new ownership of Todd Boehly's consortium.

  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Chelsea Football Club announced a significant financial turnaround, revealing a pre-tax profit of 128.4 million pounds for the fiscal year ending in June. This marks a stark contrast from the previous year's loss of 90.1 million pounds.

The positive financial outcome is largely credited to strategic decisions made by the new owners, led by Todd Boehly. The repositioning of the women's team and sale of certain assets were pivotal in achieving this profit.

Although the club experienced a drop in revenue from 512.5 million pounds in 2023 to 468.5 million, increases in broadcasting and commercial revenue, alongside cost reductions, helped offset the financial impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

