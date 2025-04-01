Daria Kasatkina: A New Chapter with the Australian Flag

Daria Kasatkina, a Russian-born tennis player, has marked a significant turning point in her career by adopting the Australian flag at the Charleston Open. Granted permanent residency last week, Kasatkina described her first day as an Australian player as both emotional and exciting.

Born in Tolyatti, Russia, Kasatkina has not returned home in over two years. Her decision to change nationality stems not only from geopolitical tensions but also personal safety concerns, as Russia has recently intensified its anti-LGBT policies, affecting her openly gay lifestyle.

Ranked 12th in the world, Kasatkina now resides in Dubai and trains in Spain, but she plans to make Melbourne her new home. She received a first-round bye at the Charleston Open and is set to face either Lauren Davis or Jamie Loeb, marking her first appearance under the Australian flag.

